Ritchie (infection) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Predators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Ritchie is currently dealing with an upper-body infection, so it's not exactly surprising that he'll miss a fourth straight contest Saturday. The Stars have yet to release any details regarding a timetable for his recovery, but he should be considered questionable at best for Monday's matchup with Columbus at this juncture.