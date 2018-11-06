Ritchie (illness) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Ritchie's dealing with an illness rather than an injury, so it's possible he'll be ready to return Thursday against San Jose. Fantasy owners shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status either way, as he's only tallied a single assist while averaging 9:17 of ice time in 11 appearances this campaign.