Ritchie (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday night against the visiting Bruins, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The physical winger has 160 hits through 63 games this season, but Ritchie doesn't get enough playing time (10:43) to warrant fantasy attention, despite how he has been deployed on the man advantage in his limited opportunities.

