Stars' Brett Ritchie: Will return Friday
Ritchie (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday night against the visiting Bruins, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The physical winger has 160 hits through 63 games this season, but Ritchie doesn't get enough playing time (10:43) to warrant fantasy attention, despite how he has been deployed on the man advantage in his limited opportunities.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...