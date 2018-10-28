Stars' Brett Ritchie: Won't play in Detroit
Ritchie won't play Sunday against the Red Wings while dealing with an upper-body injury, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This is a new injury for Ritchie but DeFranks also mentioned that it's not considered serious and Ritchie has a strong chance of returning Tuesday in Montreal. In the meantime, Gemel Smith stands to benefit from added time on the ice with Alexander Radulov (lower body) out as well.
