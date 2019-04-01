Stars' Brett Ritchie: Won't play Tuesday
Ritchie (hand) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's home tilt against the Flyers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Ritchie has only suited up in three of the past five games for the Stars, and the hand injury could be to blame. The 25-year-old's absence from the lineup likely won't have a big fantasy impact, as he's accumulated six points in 52 games this campaign. Head coach Jim Montgomery did add that Ritchie could see action in Friday, Saturday or both games upcoming.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...