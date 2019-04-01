Ritchie (hand) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's home tilt against the Flyers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Ritchie has only suited up in three of the past five games for the Stars, and the hand injury could be to blame. The 25-year-old's absence from the lineup likely won't have a big fantasy impact, as he's accumulated six points in 52 games this campaign. Head coach Jim Montgomery did add that Ritchie could see action in Friday, Saturday or both games upcoming.