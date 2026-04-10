Hughes scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Hughes was playing in just his second contest of the season. The 29-year-old forward has been a strong AHL forward for years but hasn't often earned chances to play in the NHL. The goal was the first point of his NHL career. Hughes will likely be with the Stars until the team gets some injured forwards back in the lineup, which could take until the playoffs start.