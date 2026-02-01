Hughes scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Texas' 3-1 win over Henderson on Saturday.

Hughes' recent surge continued with his fifth multi-point effort in the last seven games. He's earned four goals and 11 helpers in that span. For the season, he's at a point-per-game pace with 10 goals and 43 points over 43 appearances. Despite his proven track record in the AHL, the 29-year-old Hughes hasn't seen NHL minutes since the 2020-21 campaign.