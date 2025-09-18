General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday that Hughes will likely be sidelined until mid-October after undergoing surgery to address a core injury, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.

Hughes signed a two-year, two-way contract with Dallas in June, but he's facing an early-season absence following his procedure. He made 69 regular-season appearances for AHL Texas last year and recorded 23 goals, 34 assists, 59 PIM and a minus-3 rating.