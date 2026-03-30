Stars' Cameron Hughes: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hughes was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday.
Hughes has amassed 16 goals and 66 points in 63 minor-league outings this campaign. If Michael Bunting (lower body) and Nathan Bastian (hand) are unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against Boston, the 29-year-old Hughes could make his NHL season debut.
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