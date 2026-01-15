Hughes notched three assists in AHL Texas' 6-3 loss to Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Hughes has maintained a pretty good pace in the AHL this season, earning six goals and 25 helpers over 37 appearances. He was able to recover from core-muscle surgery prior to the start of the campaign, but he is shooting just 7.3 percent compared to no less than 11.9 percent over the previous three years. He's still on pace to top the 50-point mark for a fourth straight season, but Hughes is unlikely to be a candidate for a call-up to Dallas.