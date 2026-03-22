Stars' Cameron Hughes: Three-point game for Texas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hughes scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Texas' 6-3 win over Henderson on Saturday.
With seven multi-point efforts over his last 10 contests, Hughes is really rolling late in the season. He's earned five goals and 14 assists in that span. For the year, he's up to 16 goals, 64 points, 129 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 59 appearances. Hughes is second to only Jakob Pelletier (67 points) in AHL scoring this season.
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