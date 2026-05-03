Stars' Cameron Hughes: Three points in AHL playoff win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hughes scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Texas' 5-4 overtime win over Chicago in Game 4 on Sunday.
Hughes helped Texas keep its playoff run alive with this performance. He's earned six points over four playoff contests this season after producing a career-best 68 points in 65 regular-season outings. Hughes also saw action in three NHL games, picking up his first point, a goal, in an April 9 game against the Wild.
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