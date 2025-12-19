Schmidt scored four goals on eight shots in WHL Vancouver's 7-4 win over Victoria on Thursday.

Schmidt's point streak is up to 14 games, but this was his best outing of the year. During that span, he has 10 goals and 12 assists. He's now at 22 goals, 48 points, 131 shots and a minus-14 rating over 33 appearances. He ranks second in the WHL in points and tied for third in goals. The Stars haven't been afraid to pick undersized forwards before, and Schmidt, the 94th overall pick in 2025, looks to be the latest player to fit that trend.