Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Lights lamp twice for T-Birds
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt scored two goals in WHL Seattle's 3-2 overtime win over Portland on Friday.
Schmidt reached the 40-goal mark on the year with this effort, which included the game-winning tally. He's up to 83 points in 57 appearances between the Thunderbirds and Giants in WHL play this season, though his offense has taken a small dip since he joined Seattle. The Stars prospect has still played at a high level overall.
More News
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Nets two more goals•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Racks up three points in WHL win•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Settling in with new WHL club•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Two of each in WHL loss•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Keeps scoring Sunday•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Four-goal game in WHL win•