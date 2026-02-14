Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Nets two more goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt scored twice in WHL Seattle's 4-1 win over Tri-City on Friday.
With the two-goal game, Schmidt reached the 80-point mark for the season. That puts him second in the WHL, and he leads the league with 38 goals as well. The winger has put up those numbers between Seattle and Vancouver after a midseason trade, and his scoring numbers are all the more impressive considering both of those teams are near the bottom of the league.
More News
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Racks up three points in WHL win•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Settling in with new WHL club•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Two of each in WHL loss•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Keeps scoring Sunday•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Four-goal game in WHL win•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: In on all four goals in loss•