General manager Jim Nill said Sunday that Schmidt is dealing with the flu and probably will not be able to play in the Stars' rookie tournament as a result, Robert Tiffin of NHL.com reports.

Schmidt posted a 100-point season in 2025-26, appearing in a total of 72 regular-season games between WHL Vancouver and Seattle. The 2025 third-round pick has yet to make his NHL or AHL debut, but he might start his professional career in the minors this year. The right-shot winger should be considered questionable for the start of the Stars' training camp, which begins Thursday.