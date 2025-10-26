Schmidt scored twice on seven shots and added an assist in WHL Vancouver's 5-4 overtime win over Kamloops on Saturday.

Schmidt is playing like a giant for the Giants, earning nine goals and 13 assists over 13 games this season. The 18-year-old winger, a Dallas prospect after his selection at 94th overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, has displayed excellent scoring in the junior ranks since 2023-24. He's mixing in creativity with a quality shot, and that versatility for creating offense should go a long way in helping him prove himself as an undersized winger.