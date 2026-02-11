Schmidt scored twice and added an assist in WHL Seattle's 3-1 win over Spokane on Tuesday.

Schmidt has racked up 18 points over 14 contests with the Thunderbirds since he was traded from WHL Vancouver. Overall, the crafty winger has 78 points in just 54 appearances this season, matching his production from 61 regular-season outings in 2024-25. The Stars prospect has shown the ability to score and create for teammates over multiple junior campaigns.