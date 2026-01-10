Schmidt scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in WHL Seattle's 8-3 loss to Medicine Hat on Friday.

Schmidt has four points over two games since he was traded from WHL Vancouver to the Thunderbirds on Monday. Overall, the creative winger is up to 29 goals, 35 assists and a minus-9 rating over 41 appearances this season. Schmidt, a Stars prospect, had a fairly lateral move between the two teams, neither of which is likely to make the WHL playoffs this year, but he should have plenty of room to shine for Seattle.