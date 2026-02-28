Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Three more points in WHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Seattle's 4-1 win over Vancouver on Friday.
Schmidt has logged four multi-point efforts over his last nine games. He's up to 41 goals and 87 points through 61 appearances between the Thunderbirds and the Giants after haunting his former team Friday. Schmidt continues to be a superb threat for scoring and playmaking at the junior level.
