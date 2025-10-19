Schmidt scored twice on eight shots and added an assist in WHL Vancouver's 4-3 loss to Penticton on Saturday.

Despite the end result, Schmidt had a highly productive game for the Giants. He's a talented scorer for an undersized player -- that's not something that will hold him back in junior, but he'll need to fill out his 5-foot-8 frame to find success as a professional. He's up to five goals and 10 assists over 10 games this season, showcasing a bit of playmaking compared to when he had 40 goals and 78 points in 61 regular-season outings in 2024-25.