Schmidt scored twice in WHL Seattle's 4-1 win over Kamloops on Tuesday.

Schmidt had eight goals and seven assists over 13 contests in February, and he's already off to a good start in March. The winger is up to 43 goals and 89 points over 63 appearances between Seattle and Vancouver this season, putting him tied for second in the WHL in points. The Stars prospect has shown consistent excellence, but the Thunderbirds' struggles this season could deny him the chance to play in the playoffs.