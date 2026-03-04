Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Two more goals for T-Birds
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt scored twice in WHL Seattle's 4-1 win over Kamloops on Tuesday.
Schmidt had eight goals and seven assists over 13 contests in February, and he's already off to a good start in March. The winger is up to 43 goals and 89 points over 63 appearances between Seattle and Vancouver this season, putting him tied for second in the WHL in points. The Stars prospect has shown consistent excellence, but the Thunderbirds' struggles this season could deny him the chance to play in the playoffs.
More News
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Three more points in WHL win•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Lights lamp twice for T-Birds•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Nets two more goals•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Racks up three points in WHL win•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Settling in with new WHL club•
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Two of each in WHL loss•