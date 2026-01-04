Schmidt scored twice on six shots and added two assists in WHL Vancouver's 5-4 loss to Portland on Saturday.

Schmidt reached the 60-point mark on the season with this effort, which saw him involved in each of the Giants' goals. The winger is up to 27 goals and 33 helpers over 39 appearances, including 15 goals and 19 assists during his active 20-game point streak. The Stars prospect continues to dominate the junior ranks, but his small stature will be a challenge to overcome at the professional level.