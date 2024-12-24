DeSmith saved 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over Utah.

DeSmith has allowed just three goals on 69 shots over three appearances in December. The 33-year-old's workload remains light as backup to an elite netminder in Jake Oettinger, but DeSmith has put a shaky November behind him. For the year, he's 4-4-0 with a 2.41 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 10 appearances (eight starts). The Stars don't have any back-to-backs over the next week, so DeSmith may have to wait a while for his next outing.