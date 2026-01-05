DeSmith (personal) was removed from the non-roster list Monday.

With DeSmith rejoining the Stars, Remi Poirier was returned to AHL Texas on Monday in a corresponding move. While the 34-year-old DeSmith has given up three or more goals in five of his last six outings, he is still sporting a 3-1-2 record over that stretch. DeSmith's strong performances this year have seen him taking a bigger share of the workload, though this is likely to keep starter Jake Oettinger as healthy and rested as possible.