DeSmith will be in goal Tuesday in Winnipeg, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

DeSmith hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 16, and he's 5-0-2 with a 1.68 GAA and a .940 save percentage over his last seven outings. The 34-year-old has served as an excellent backup to Jake Oettinger this season, and DeSmith will look to continue his success against a struggling Winnipeg team -- the Jets are 2-6-1 in their last nine games and have lost three of their past four.