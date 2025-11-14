DeSmith made 24 saves in Thursday's 7-0 rout over the Canadiens.

The shutout was the first of the season for DeSmith and the 13th of his career. The veteran backup to Jake Oettinger hasn't taken a regulation loss since his first start of 2025-26, going 4-0-1 over his last five outings with a dazzling 1.75 GAA and .933 save percentage, and that level of play has been earning DeSmith a bigger share of the workload of late -- those five starts have come in the Stars' last 10 games.