DeSmith stopped 15 of 16 shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

The game was scoreless through one period, but the Stars' offense erupted in the second and kept going in the third. That made it easy on DeSmith, who didn't see much work in the win, his fourth win in his last five outings. He's given up just six goals in that span, which has clearly made the Stars more comfortable in turning to him during a busy stretch of the schedule. DeSmith is up to 6-1-2 with a 2.07 GAA and a .920 save percentage over nine starts in the backup role behind Jake Oettinger this season. With a road back-to-back ahead -- Tuesday versus the Rangers and Wednesday against the Devils -- expect both goalies to get a start within the next two games.