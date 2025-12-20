DeSmith stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

DeSmith picked up his third straight win, and he didn't have to work too hard for it. The Stars lead 4-1 after one period and kept rolling in the second before easing up in the third. DeSmith is now 9-1-3 with a 2.20 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. He's been among the best backup netminders in the league this year, though his playing time has often been little more than once per week. Jake Oettinger is likely to get the nod Sunday at home versus the Maple Leafs.