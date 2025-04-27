DeSmith stopped 13 of 14 shots in relief of Jake Oettinger in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Oettinger was given the third frame off for rest after stopping 31 of 34 shots over the first two periods. DeSmith likely won't see a substantial boost in playing time over the remainder of the Stars' postseason run. The 33-year-old did well in the backup role during the regular season with a 14-8-2 record, a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 27 outings.