DeSmith stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

DeSmith's winning streak ended at three games. This was a good performance -- he kept the Stars in it long enough for them to dig out of a 2-0 hole, but he gave up two goals on four attempts in the shootout to take the defeat. He's now 4-1-2 with a 2.22 GAA and a .917 save percentage over seven starts, which has helped the Stars feel comfortable giving Jake Oettinger about one game off per week. DeSmith shouldn't have to wait long for another turn -- the Stars' road trip ends with a back-to-back featuring games in Edmonton on Tuesday and Seattle on Wednesday. He won his previous start against each of those teams, stopping 23 of 26 shots in a shootout win versus the Oilers on Nov. 4, followed by a win over the Kraken on Nov. 9 in which he saved 30 of 31 shots.