DeSmith stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

DeSmith got a little help from video reviews, which overturned two potential Colorado goals in the first period. This was the 100th win of DeSmith's NHL career, coming in his 222nd game. He's gone 1-1-0 this year while allowing four goals on 53 shots over two outings. Jake Oettinger will still get most of the starts, but DeSmith is among the best backups in the leagues and can be streamed when he's starting. Expect Oettinger between the pipes against the Blackhawks on Saturday.