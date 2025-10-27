DeSmith stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

DeSmith started for the first time since Oct. 16, when he allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Canucks, but he limited the damage to only two goals in this one. The offense backed him up enough to allow the 34-year-old veteran to earn his first win of the season. As a low-usage backup behind Jake Oettinger, DeSmith isn't expected to carry a lot of fantasy upside in the near future and could be used only on situational, favorable matchups.