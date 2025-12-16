DeSmith stopped 27 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

DeSmith returned to the Stars' crease after sitting out the past two games in favor of Jake Oettinger, and he delivered a strong performance. The 34-year-old veteran has been putting up outstanding numbers this season, and this was his eighth straight outing with a save percentage of .900 or higher. Over that eight-game stretch, DeSmith has gone 6-0-2 with a .944 save percentage and a 1.61 GAA.