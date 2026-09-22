DeSmith turned aside 30 of 31 shots on net in Monday's 2-1 preseason win over the Blues.

DeSmith looked sharp in his 2026-27 preseason debut, as he kept Dallas' net tidy across the first 55 minutes of regulation. His performance Monday helped him pick up where he left off in 2025-26, as he posted a 15-8-6 record, a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 30 regular-season outings. He's poised to be one of the league's best backups again in 2026-27 and is an underrated goaltending option to pair in a tandem with Jake Oettinger in deep fantasy leagues.