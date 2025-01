DeSmith is set to start on the road against Colorado on Saturday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

DeSmith has a 6-5-0 record, 2.32 GAA and .913 save percentage in 13 outings in 2024-25. He stopped 24 of 27 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to Ottawa in his last start Sunday. The Avalanche are tied for seventh in goals per game with 3.30.