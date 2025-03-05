DeSmith stopped 25 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The Stars led 3-1 after the second period, but the Devils pulled themselves back into it. DeSmith didn't let them get ahead, and Thomas Harley scored with less than five seconds left in regulation to secure the victory, which was DeSmith's fifth in a row. In that span, the 33-year-old backup netminder has allowed just 11 goals. He's 11-6-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. DeSmith has reached the 15-win mark twice in his career, but it doesn't seem likely he'll get enough playing time down the stretch to reach that mark again. Look for Jake Oettinger to start two of the next three games, while DeSmith should feature again during one of the two contests during a road back-to-back over the weekend.