DeSmith stopped 38 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

He was the busier of the two netminders, as New York out-shot the visitors 41-26, but DeSmith was actually in position for the win until Will Cuylle snuck a rebound past him with just over two minutes left in the third period to tie it up. DeSmith then gave up a rebound early in OT that went right to Vladislav Gavrikov's stick for the game-winner. The veteran backup to Jake Oettinger still hasn't taken a regulation loss since his first start of the season Oct. 16, going 6-0-3 over his last nine outings with a dazzling 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage.