DeSmith stopped 35 of 36 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

The Stars secured their sixth straight win, and DeSmith played a huge role in that outcome, as he was brilliant between the posts to give Jake Oettinger a much-needed rest. DeSmith has won four of his last five starts dating back to the beginning of March, going 4-0-1 with a 1.77 GAA and an outstanding .948 save percentage over that stretch. He's proven to be an excellent insurance policy to get a spot start here and there every time Oettinger needs a breather.