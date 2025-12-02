DeSmith will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Rangers, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

DeSmith has been excellent lately, going 5-0-1 with a 1.46 GAA and a .943 save percentage across his last six appearances. The veteran netminder has allowed just three combined goals on 44 shots in back-to-back wins over Seattle and Ottawa. The Rangers are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday and have underwhelmed at home this season (2-8-1).