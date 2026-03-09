DeSmith stopped 16 of 19 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

DeSmith continues to play well and extended his winning streak to four games, posting a 1.75 GAA and stopping 66 of 73 shots faced over that span. Jake Oettinger remains the No. 1 option for the Stars between the posts, but don't be surprised if DeSmith earns more playing time based on how good he's been lately. His last defeat came Jan. 22 in a 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.