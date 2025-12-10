DeSmith stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

The Stars scored all four of their goals within the first five minutes of periods, but the Jets put up a good effort to battle back. DeSmith was able to fend them off in the end, and while he allowed three goals for the second start in a row, he's now won three of his last four outings. For the season, the 34-year-old is at a 7-1-3 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 11 starts. He won't displace Jake Oettinger from the No. 1 job when both are healthy, but DeSmith has been one of the more reliable backup netminders in the NHL this season. Look for Oettinger to get the nod Thursday in Minnesota.