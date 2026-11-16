DeSmith will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Sunday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Stars -- Jake Oettinger was in net for Saturday's 2-0 win over the Sabres. The Panthers also played Saturday, earning a 4-1 win in St. Louis. The Panthers have won three consecutive games while scoring at least four goals in all of those games, so their offense is humming at the moment. DeSmith is searching for his second victory of the season, as he hasn't been in the win column in over a month.