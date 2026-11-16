DeSmith stopped 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers.

DeSmith surrendered only a second-period power-play goal to Matthew Tkachuk, keeping Florida scoreless for the remainder of the contest before Jason Robertson secured the win in overtime. The veteran remains one of the league's top backups, and he seems to be getting more playing time lately. He's started in three of Dallas' last five games, allowing two goals or fewer and posting a 1.64 GAA with a .932 save percentage in that span. His recent form strengthens his fantasy appeal, although his backup role behind Jake Oettinger limits his opportunities.