DeSmith stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

DeSmith was just over three minutes away from his second shutout of the season before Zach Werenski tied the contest late in regulation. His strong performance reinforces his value as a reliable backup, although his fantasy ceiling remains limited by his secondary role behind Jake Oettinger. This was just the fourth appearance DeSmith has made this season, though he has a .909 save percentage and 2.42 GAA in those four games while going 1-2-1. He has posted a single-game save percentage of .920 or higher in three of his four appearances.