DeSmith stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief of Jake Oettinger in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

Once the game turned into a blowout in the second period, head coach Pete DeBoer turned to DeSmtih to play the final frame of the regular season. Barring an injury to Oettinger, this was likely DeSmith's last playing time for a while. DeSmith allowed 15 goals on 117 shots over his last four appearances as part of a larger seven-game losing streak for the Stars. Overall, DeSmith ends the season at a 14-8-2 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 27 appearances in his first year with the Stars.