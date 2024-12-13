DeSmith didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to the flu, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

The 33-year-old has seen minimal playing time behind Jake Oettinger to begin the regular season, but it's not yet clear whether DeSmith will be able to dress for Saturday's home game against the Blues. It doesn't seem as though DeSmith will face a long-term absence, but if he's unavailable Saturday, the Stars will likely need to call up another netminder, presumably to serve in a backup capacity.