DeSmith made 21 saves in a 1-0 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

DeSmith did his part -- he was almost perfect. And the Stars outchanced by the Blue Jackets by a wide margin. Unfortunately, his team was goalied by Jet Greaves, who delivered a standout performance in the other net. DeSmith has lost two straight in regulation, but he allowed just three goals total in that span. Overall, he is 10-4-5 with a 2.39 GAA and .913 save percentage in 19 starts this season.