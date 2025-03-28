DeSmith stopped 46 of 48 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Flames on Thursday.

DeSmith is undefeated in regulation over his last eight appearances, going 7-0-1 with a 1.98 GAA, .938 save percentage and one shutout. Even with his strong run of form, the veteran netminder won't be supplanting Jake Oettinger as the NO. 1 option in Dallas anytime soon. DeSmith has reached the 15-win mark twice in his career and should be able to hit that mark again in 2024-25 before the campaign wraps up.