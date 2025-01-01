DeSmith stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

DeSmith also had an assist on Esa Lindell's empty-netter. The 33-year-old DeSmith has won his last three decisions, and he allowed just five goals on 92 shots over four appearances in December. He's firmly in a backup role but has proven himself to be good even with sporadic playing time. DeSmith is 5-4-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 11 appearances in 2024-25. Jake Oettinger will likely be back between the pipes for Thursday's game against the Senators.